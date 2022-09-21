Deputy shoots and kills dog who attacked him during disturbance call between 2 men, HCSO says

One of the men in the disturbance lied about being shot and led deputies to the another man involved, authorities said. That's when a dog ran up and bit the deputy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy is recovering after he was attacked by a dog during a disturbance call on Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

At about 10:30 p.m., two deputies responded to a call about a disturbance between two men at 6700 Queenstone Boulevard near Indigo Mist Court, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said one of the men lied to deputies about being shot.

Officials said when the deputy went to go look for the other man involved, a dog ran up and bit him.

That's when the deputy reportedly fired his gun and killed the dog.

According to deputies, both of the men involved in the altercation were detained.

The deputy who was bit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

