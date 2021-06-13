Harris County sheriff's deputy injured in rear-end crash involving intoxicated driver

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital Sunday morning after a crash in west Harris County.It happened on I-10 Katy Freeway near Highway 6. TranStar cameras Sunday showed crews working the crash on the ramp from the METRO Park and Ride above the Katy Freeway.The deputy's cruiser was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by someone who may have been intoxicated at the time, according to deputies.There was no word Sunday morning on the deputy's condition or what charges the other driver involved may face.