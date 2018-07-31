Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect in east Harris County

Authorities are investigating after deputy constables got into a shoot-out with a chase suspect Tuesday morning in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this all started as a chase with Precinct 3 on Freeport St. near Woodforest.

According to officials, Precinct 3 deputy constables exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Deputies were on the scene outside a convenience store, where an SUV crashed into a Lays potato chip delivery truck.

It's not clear if that SUV was involved in the chase.

The sheriff's office says no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what started the chase.

This is a developing story. We'll update it with more information as it is received.

