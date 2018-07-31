Authorities are investigating after deputy constables got into a shoot-out with a chase suspect Tuesday morning in east Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this all started as a chase with Precinct 3 on Freeport St. near Woodforest.According to officials, Precinct 3 deputy constables exchanged gunfire with the suspect.Deputies were on the scene outside a convenience store, where an SUV crashed into a Lays potato chip delivery truck.It's not clear if that SUV was involved in the chase.The sheriff's office says no injuries were reported.No word yet on what started the chase.This is a developing story. We'll update it with more information as it is received.