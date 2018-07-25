Deputy constables chasing suspect near San Jacinto River community

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies are chasing a suspect near Lake Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in northeast Harris County, where deputy constables are pursuing a chase suspect.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office says they chased the suspect on West Sam Houston Parkway to an area near Lake Houston.

The suspect bailed out of their vehicle in the 12800 block of Aqueduct Road near the San Jacinto River.

Deputy constables described the suspect as a white male wearing a black or gray shirt.

We do not know why deputy constables initially followed the suspect.

