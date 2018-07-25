In the wake of the recent hot car, a deputy constable volunteered to demonstrate the dangers of being in a hot car.The Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable's Office staged a hot car demonstration in Katy.Deputy Michael Ochoa, 37, sat in an SUV where the temperature was already 117 degrees.The demonstration was meant to show the dangers that children and pets can face if they are left in a hot car."Your pets, your kids, you want to make sure those are out and you're not just running into the store," firefighter Anthony Carpenter said. "This is not, you can't just run into the store and run back out with your kids in the car. Like, it's too hot for that."Deputy Ochoa sat in the SUV for 28 minutes, in memory of the 28 people who have died in hot cars so far in 2018.