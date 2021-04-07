arrest

Harris County Precinct One deputy constable arrested on drug and money laundering charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy constable has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, announced acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

On April 1, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Alexsander S. Reyes, 47, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 44, both of Huffman. They were arrested Tuesday, with Reyes placed in his own handcuffs.

The indictment alleges Reyes laundered what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month span of time.

At the time of the offense, Reyes was a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office.

Constable Alan Rosen confirmed that Reyes had worked for his office since August 2016 and was assigned to the patrol division. He was fired immediately at the time of his arrest, according to the constable.

"Our community expects us to hold ourselves accountable. I want the community to know we took proactive steps to investigate this case with the FBI," said Constable Rosen. "Our community asks us to uphold the law and hold ourselves to the same standard as everyone else. I believe we should hold ourselves to an even higher standard. There is no room in this department for those who think and act otherwise."

Reyes and his girlfriend are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Reyes also faces up to 20 years if convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering.
