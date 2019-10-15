Deputy accused of touching woman in hot tub then assaulting her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 8 assistant chief deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a bar, according to court documents.

A search warrant for two phones related to the case allegedly shows that on Aug. 30, Chief Deputy Jeffery Lamar and his wife went to a bar in Pasadena where they met the victim and her wife.

The search warrant says the two couples hung out at the bar, drinking and singing karaoke.

A few drinks later, the victim and her wife offered to take Lamar and his wife home.

Court documents say when the couples arrived at Lamar's home, the victim and her wife were invited inside for more drinks.

The couples then allegedly got inside of a hot tub, where the victim told police Lamar began rubbing her thigh. She said it made her feel uncomfortable and she got out.

The woman told authorities that she went inside Lamar's home, wrapped herself in a towel and started to get her clothes together.

Lamar allegedly followed the woman inside the home, threw her on the couch and sodomized her without her consent.

The woman says she later went to the hospital where doctors performed a sexual assault exam.

According to the search warrant, the phones that were requested are believed to contain evidence of the sexual assault.

Lamar has been placed on administrative leave since the alleged incident, according to officials. He has not been charged in the case.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 8 Office says they're fully cooperating with the Houston Police Department in its investigation.

