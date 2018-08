Deputies say one woman is dead after being hit while walking across an unlit multi-lane highway in Harris County.Authorities say the incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on TX-249 at Seton Lake Drive when the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.A second driver riding a motorcycle tried to avoid hitting the victim and laid down on his motorcycle. He received cuts and bruises, but is in good condition.