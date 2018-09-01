Deputies investigating after woman is shot and killed outside bar in Channelview

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are investigating the reason behind a woman's fatal shooting.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a bar in Channelview.

According to authorities, they responded to the scene of a disturbance between a man and a woman outside of a bar.

The man shot the woman and fled the scene, deputies say.

The woman died at the scene.

Deputies say the suspect is described to be a black man who is 5'6" tall and weighs 175 pounds/

He was last seen wearing a maroon colored shirt and blue jean shorts.

According to deputies, the man fled in a black Mustang.

Eyewitness News has a news crew en route and we will continue to update as information becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedwoman shothomicidehomicide investigationChannelview
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Santa Fe HS plays first football game since shooting tragedy
'I'm scared somebody is going to kill me,' rape victim says
Remembering Ed Brandon: Celebration of life set for Saturday
Flesh-eating bacteria nearly costs sheriff's lieutenant his leg
BAYOU BUCKET: Rice and UH read to go head-to-head
Boyfriend of doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Show More
Mother involved in New Mexico bus crash gives birth to twins
Woman faces charges after self-defense shooting while pregnant
With CEO's release, ex-Enron workers still learning lesson
Woman goes missing looking for brother who disappeared
Police find unloaded gun on Yes Prep campus in Houston
More News