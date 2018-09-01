Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a bar in Channelview.According to authorities, they responded to the scene of a disturbance between a man and a woman outside of a bar.The man shot the woman and fled the scene, deputies say.The woman died at the scene.Deputies say the suspect is described to be a black man who is 5'6" tall and weighs 175 pounds/He was last seen wearing a maroon colored shirt and blue jean shorts.According to deputies, the man fled in a black Mustang.Eyewitness News has a news crew en route and we will continue to update as information becomes available.