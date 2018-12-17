Man and his horse killed in Crosby after being struck by SUV with family coming home from hospital with newborn

Man and his horse killed in Crosby after being struck by SUV with family coming home from hospital with newborn

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man riding a horse was hit and killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Crosby.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. off Highway 90.

Deputies say a vehicle with a family coming home from the hospital with their newborn hit Richard Wright after his horse suddenly darted into the main lanes in front of the family's SUV.

Wright and his horse were both killed.

Deputies say that part of the highway is not a good place for riding.

"We're unaware if the horse got spooked, if the rider was on the median and the horse got spooked and tried to cross over. All of that is under investigation, but definitely this is not a good place to be riding a horse with no lighting," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dashana Cheek-McNeal said.

The mom, dad, and newborn were not injured, but their toddler was cut by glass from the accident.

At this point, no charges have been filed.
