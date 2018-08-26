CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving woman caught on camera in Montgomery

Mongtomery County is investigating a suspicious incident caught on camera.

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County deputies are investigating a suspicious incident involving a woman who may be from the community.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday at about 3:30 a.m. when a resident in the Sunrise Ranch Subdivision was awakened by their doorbell.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies were alerted and are currently investigating who the person was.

According to the sheriff's office, numerous people have sent missing person flyers suggesting that the woman who was seen in the surveillance video is a missing person from their area.

Deputies and detectives are currently reviewing these flyers for any similarities, but say that none are believed to match the woman in the video.

According to authorities, there are no missing person's reports for this individual.

Deputies so far have canvased the area and have completed door checks and interviews of residents and businesses of the area. In addition, they are also reviewing surveillance videos from surrounding areas for any clues.

Authorities say many videos, pictures and screenshots of the incident have been shared on social media.

The Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who recognizes the woman to call 936-760-5800.
