Deputies searching for theft suspect in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is searching a suspect they say stole auto parts from a nearby store.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office says the suspect is held up in an apartment complex under construction, in the 2300 block of Louetta.

A sheriff's department helicopter is helping in the search for the suspect.



The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt and dark shorts with tattoos and curly hair.
