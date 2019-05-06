Deputies searching for theft suspect in north Harris County

Suspect in the 2300 block of Louetta is held up in an apartment complex under construction. Constable perimeter is set and K-9’s are tracking currently. pic.twitter.com/cyXm7TtBIZ — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is searching a suspect they say stole auto parts from a nearby store.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office says the suspect is held up in an apartment complex under construction, in the 2300 block of Louetta.A sheriff's department helicopter is helping in the search for the suspect.The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt and dark shorts with tattoos and curly hair.