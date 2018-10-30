The Sherriff's deputies are now looking for a driver who they believed hit and killed a woman bicyclist and then drove off.Authorities responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash on Elrod near Franz Road Tuesday morning.Deputies say a woman was a riding a bike around midnight when a driver struck her from behind then drove off.The woman, who's in her late 30s, died at the scene.Investigators say the driver was possibly in a dark colored SUV.