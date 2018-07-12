Deputies are looking for the burglars who may have broken into more than five cars within two blocks of each other in Katy.Authorities released surveillance video of one of the incidents in the 22500 block of Kenlake Drive in the Cimarron Creekstone neighborhood.In the video, you can see a suspect open the driver's side door of the car. While he's rummaging around inside the vehicle, another man is looking around and making sure nobody else shows up. He's checking the doors of cars parked nearby.The burglars then make their way down the street and come back.The family that owns the car seen in the video says the thief took a laptop from the vehicle. He's then seen using it.Several other cars were burglarized in the same night on Valley Landing, Indian Knoll and Round Valley.Deputies believe the same men could be responsible for all of them. Officials are asking residents to park inside a garage, if possible.If you know anything about these suspects, contact authorities.