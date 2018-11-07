Update: One deceased male at the scene. Looking for three armed male suspects: one is a black male, no description on the others. Fled in an older model Ford Ranger, extended-cab, dark in color. #hounews https://t.co/d5ZSTiBxvu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 7, 2018

Deputies are searching for three men who they say were involved in a shooting that killed a man.Authorities say the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Kolby Way.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out between two men when one of them pulled out a pistol and allegedly shot the other. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities are now looking for three armed suspects who they say fled the scene in an older, dark-colored Ford Ranger.