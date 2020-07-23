Deputies say to not approach man on the run after Magnolia murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6331076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Hear from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Tomball Police Department officials on the latest updates in the search for the murder suspect.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend in Tomball and shot and killed a long-time friend in Magnolia overnight.Samuel Schmidtt, 29, was found dead at his front door on Kinley Ann Court near Tory Ann Drive.He was reportedly shot just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies say the suspect in the shooting is 27-year-old Christopher Julian.Deputies say Julian took off in a silver Nissan Versa with Texas license plate number MPT5747.He was last seen wearing white shorts and a dark-colored hat with a white cross on the front and side.Deputies say Julian and Schmidtt had known each other for over 10 years and went to high school together.Witnesses at the scene say the two men engaged in conversation for over an hour before Julian went back to his car to retrieve a gun.Julian fired at least six shots with what is believed to be a pistol, deputies say.Deputies say Schmidtt's 13-year-old daughter and girlfriend were present at the time of the shooting.Julian is charged with murder with no bond, deputies say. He also has a separate warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County.Deputies say Julian shot at his girlfriend and her car Wednesday morning as she was trying to drive way from him in Tomball.According to his girlfriend, one of her friends came to pick her up at the Villages on Grant and as they were leaving, Julian started to chase them, investigators said.She then called 911. They were near City Hall and the Tomball Police Department when authorities say Julian shot two to three times at his girlfriend and the car from his own vehicle. City employees said they heard the gunshots.Fortunately, neither his girlfriend nor the driver of the vehicle were hit.Tomball police tried looking for Julian until they called off the search at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He's accused of shooting Schmidtt about eight hours later."His mental capacity, he seems to be completely incoherent, paranoia, manic," Lt. Scott Spencer said. "People that know him best and have interacted with him in the last 24 hours say it's as though his mental status is maybe deteriorating."If you spot Julian, deputies say to not approach him, and instead call law enforcement.