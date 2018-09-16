'IT COULD'VE BEEN ME': Woman speaks out about crash that killed innocent driver

Deputies say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook Drive Saturday night.

Investigators say a speeding driver is to blame for his and another man's death after he reportedly ran through a red light Saturday night in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook Drive at around 10:30 p.m., when Zachery Palazzetti hit the innocent driver's vehicle while it was turning onto Fallbrook.

Palazzetti's vehicle then slammed into a pole.

A witness on scene says the speeding car barely missed her. That witness and another person attempted to help.

"I got out of the car and I turned around into the hotel right there," said Darlene O'Farell. "Another car was helpful and brought the other person out cause the car looked like it was going to catch on fire."
