Deputies responding to crash call find wrecker driver shot, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to 2099 Spring Stuebner to what initially was believed to be a major crash. Upon arrival, deputies found a wrecker driver in a ditch w a gunshot wound to the chest. He’s been transported to hospital, unk condition. Investigators en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ocxT74QIIY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 5, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrecker driver has been hospitalized after authorities say he was found shot in Spring.Deputies responded to an initial call of a major crash in the 2000 block of Spring Stuebner Wednesday morning.When they arrived, deputies found a wrecker driver in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.At this time, we do not know what led up to the shooting.