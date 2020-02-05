Deputies responding to crash call find wrecker driver shot, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrecker driver has been hospitalized after authorities say he was found shot in Spring.

Deputies responded to an initial call of a major crash in the 2000 block of Spring Stuebner Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, deputies found a wrecker driver in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

At this time, we do not know what led up to the shooting.



SEE ALSO:

Tow truck driver killed while responding to another crash in League City

Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic with impatient passenger

Driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver in Galveston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytow truckshootingdriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Today is the day it turns cold, wet, and windy
WATCH LIVE: National Signing Day for Houston-area students
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Gerald Green, Clint Capela traded in major Houston Rockets deal
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car
More TOP STORIES News