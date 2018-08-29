Deputies kill suspect accused of trying to run over officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a theft suspect was shot and killed after a DPS trooper was nearly run over by a vehicle in northeast Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. at Gellhorn and the East Freeway.

The sheriff's office says no officers were hurt, but that one suspect is dead.

A tweet suggests multiple suspects were involved, but we do not know if they have been arrested or are on the run.
