Deputies kill suspect accused of trying to run over officer

Deputies and @TxDPS have fired at vehicle theft suspects at Gellhorn and East Freeway after the suspects attempted to run over one of the DPS Troopers. One suspect has been confirmed deceased. No law officers hurt.

Authorities say a theft suspect was shot and killed after a DPS trooper was nearly run over by a vehicle in northeast Houston.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. at Gellhorn and the East Freeway.The sheriff's office says no officers were hurt, but that one suspect is dead.A tweet suggests multiple suspects were involved, but we do not know if they have been arrested or are on the run.