@HCSOTexas responded to 17900 blk of Paint Bluff Ln/Three Rivers Way (Cypress). Deputies learned a male had been shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. Details are unknown at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gLmodpxoiF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 24, 2019

An investigation is underway in the death of a man in Cypress.Harris County deputies responded Saturday to the 17900 block of Pain Bluff Lane at Three Rivers Way, where they say a man was found shot to death.This is still an ongoing investigation.