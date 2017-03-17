Deputies investigating after toddler found dead outside North Carolina home

Deputies are investigating after they said a toddler was found dead outside a home in Burke County. (WSOC)

BURKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
Deputies are investigating after they said a toddler was found dead outside a home early Wednesday morning in Burke County.

Officials told WSOC that they were called to the home on Hopewell Road, just south of Morganton, around 7 a.m. and found a 3-year-old boy dead outside.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said that someone driving by the home spotted the child and called 911.

Investigators think the boy, who had turned three the day before, wandered outside sometime during the night and may have died as a result of exposure to the cold.



Deputies told WSOC that when they got to the home the front door was open and the mother was still asleep inside.

Wind-chill values in the High Country were below zero overnight.

The name of the child has not been released and deputies closed down Hopewell Road while they investigated.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News