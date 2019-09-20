Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters: HCSO

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas is investigating a body in a ditch in the 400 block of W Mount Houston Rd. I’m on scene trying to learn more. pic.twitter.com/FpcXjgyiG2 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch Friday morning.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 52-year-old man was found in the 400 block of W. Mount Houston by an employee who worked at Marlene Auto Paint Supply Co.Homicide detectives believe the man fell in floodwaters on Thursday and drowned.Deputies told ABC13 the man's family showed up and told them they had been looking for him all night.