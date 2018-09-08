THREAT

Deputies investigating possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies investigating possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made at an H-E-B in The Woodlands.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 9500 block of Six Pines Drive.

Deputies say they were told a man made a statement "this place is going to blow up soon" to a cashier while he was checking out.

Authorities say the man then took his child out of the store after checking out and left. As of now, the suspect is still unidentified.

Multiple units are on scene and the incident is being investigated as a serious threat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatbomb threatThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THREAT
Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School
Video shows woman threatening to kill couple over yard sign
Katy teen says he 'screwed up' after school threat arrest
Morton Ranch HS student arrested for alleged threat
More threat
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized in final
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
Police shoot armed suspect barricaded in home
Pedestrian accident shuts down Grand Parkway exit ramp
WHAT-A-MUM!: Whataburger inspires creative homecoming mum design
Deputies rescue family of ducklings from storm drain
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Two men beat Houston store clerk with fists, feet and beer cans
Show More
Teen girl charged as adult in Richmond dad's deadly stabbing
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
More News