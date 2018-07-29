We are investigating a graffiti incident in which hate speech was spray painted outside Willow Wood Junior High in @TomballISD. Anyone with information should call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WFC6gMIDmC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 29, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hate speech graffiti was found outside of a Tomball ISD school.Deputies say they found the spray painted graffiti outside of Willow Wood Junior High School.Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.