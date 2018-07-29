HATE SPEECH

Deputies investigate hate speech graffiti at Willow Wood Junior High School in Tomball

Deputies are investigating after hate speech graffiti was found spray painted at a junior high. (KTRK)

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hate speech graffiti was found outside of a Tomball ISD school.


Deputies say they found the spray painted graffiti outside of Willow Wood Junior High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
