TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hate speech graffiti was found outside of a Tomball ISD school.
We are investigating a graffiti incident in which hate speech was spray painted outside Willow Wood Junior High in @TomballISD. Anyone with information should call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WFC6gMIDmC— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 29, 2018
Deputies say they found the spray painted graffiti outside of Willow Wood Junior High School.
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.