Deputies responding to welfare check finds couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman kills boyfriend before turning gun on herself

RICHMOND, Virginia (KTRK) --
Friends and neighbors are shocked as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found inside a Virginia home Wednesday night.

"Awful, awful, awful and very scary. Very close to home," a resident said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman sitting on the front porch. As officers approached the residence, the woman ran inside the home.

A short time later, multiple gunshots were heard coming from the second floor.

"It was scary because I live alone. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood," a neighbor told WRIC.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of two people -- identified as 45-year-old Eric Digiacomo and 45-year-old Robin Styles -- who friends called a 'beautiful couple.'

Deputies say Styles shot her boyfriend to death before turning the gun on herself.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet. The people that were in the house were probably the same age as my wife and myself. That's an eye opener," neighbor Jeremy Ratliff said.

Styles posted photos of the couple smiling on social media in July.

Detectives are still trying to find a motive.

"It's just a matter of trying to process this stuff now," Ratliff said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedu.s. & worldmurder
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Major closures at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
Elementary school teacher's lesson goes viral on Twitter
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Principal: New dress code aims to prevent sexual assaults
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
Show More
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
FULL STEAM AHEAD: What's going on with Hwy 288 right now
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
More News