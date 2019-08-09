Deputies find large stash of guns in NW Harris Co. home

Last night numerous 911 calls were received from citizens in the Langham Creek area reporting gunfire outside of a residence. Deputies located the home and found that the suspect had fled. @HCSOTexas seized 19 firearms and 1/2 pound of marijuana from the home. #HCSOProtecting pic.twitter.com/FC7aRbieYW — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) August 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after they found a large stash of guns at a home in northwest Harris County.Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on guns on Twitter.Major Lee said that neighbors in the Langham Creek area called officials to report gunfire.When deputies arrived, they found 19 firearms and a half pound of marijuana at the home.The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.