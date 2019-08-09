Deputies find large stash of guns in NW Harris Co. home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after they found a large stash of guns at a home in northwest Harris County.

Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on guns on Twitter.



Major Lee said that neighbors in the Langham Creek area called officials to report gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found 19 firearms and a half pound of marijuana at the home.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
