drug bust

Deputies find $500,000 worth of drugs in largest Liberty Co. meth bust ever conducted

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies find $500,000 worth of meth in Liberty Co. home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Overnight, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office conducted what they say could be the largest meth bust ever in the county.

Swarms of law enforcement and federal agents in hazmat suits were seen outside a home on County Road 2192 off FM-787.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday night after receiving information that there were possibly drugs in the home.

Inside, deputies found what they estimate to be well over $500,000 worth of crystal meth.

Video from the scene shows the copious amount of drugs



Authorities believe the home was being used as a conversion lab to turn raw methamphetamine into refined crystal meth.

Someone from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who can't be identified, says they called in HPD hazmat to help because it wasn't safe.

"Due to the nature of it, the type of compound that is was, in the process of being made, we had to call in hazmat to come remove it," he said. "We had to call in HPD's group."

No one was home when the house was raided, deputies said. The home has no visible street address or mailbox.

Texas Department of Public Safety and Houston police officials assisted in securing the drugs.

Officials estimate the meth weighs at least 100 kg.

It is not clear who is behind all of this or who will be charged. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countyillegal drugsdrug bustmethamphetaminemethdrugdrugs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Fentanyl-laced ecstasy found in Houston
Officer accused of stealing drugs gets 87 months in prison
Feds report record drug seizures amid pandemic in Houston
Rep. Gene Wu files bill that would ban no-knock warrants in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Train splits in half truck carrying bottled water in Richmond
Multiple homes burn along Dickinson Bay
Man gets warrant round-up notice for decades-old ticket
Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
ABC13 town hall on crime asks, 'What is happening to Houston?'
Cool front brings refreshing weather for Wednesday
GOP lawmakers want to ban "woke philosophies" in Texas schools
Show More
Tensions boil over 'The Eyes' at UT as students refuse to work
Need to protest your property taxes? There's a service for that
Biden touts applications to $28.6B restaurant relief program
Women reporting swollen lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccine
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
More TOP STORIES News