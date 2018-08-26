DROWNING

Drowning victim's body recovered in Magnolia Garden Park, deputies say

The body of a possible drowning victim has been recovered at Magnolia Garden.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have confirmed that a drowning victim's body has been recovered at Magnolia Garden Park.


Authorities say they received a call about a drowning at around 1 p.m. near the 12000 block of Beach Street when a caller reported that their male friend went missing in the water.


According to deputies, the victim is a man who is approximately 20 years old.

Deputies are still on the scene, and the drowning is still under investigation.
