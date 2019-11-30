HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies made a shocking discovery in southeast Houston on Saturday morning.
Deputies found up to 50 stolen vehicles stripped and abandoned in a field on East Orem Drive.
Deputies tweeted out these pictures of those vehicles.
The deputies checked several vehicle identification numbers and received stolen hit returns. All, but one vehicle was reported stolen.
The Houston Police Department was contacted and is sending units to the scene.
Deputies discover 50 stolen cars stripped in southeast Houston field
