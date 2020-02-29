3 teens lead police on high-speed chase in stolen car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Saturday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. They believe the car was taken by the owner's son.

As deputies approached the stolen car in the parking lot, the driver sped off, almost hitting two patrol cars.

Deputies told ABC13 the chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, reached speeds up to 100 MPH.

The chase ended when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle on I-45 at Gulf Bank.

The teens jumped out of the car and ran away, but officers caught three of them. The fourth suspect is still on the run.

The victim that was hit was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
