Harris County Pct. 4 deputies apprehend home invasion suspects

SkyEye was over the scene when deputies found a home invasion suspect in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies apprehended two home invasion suspects on West Road at Beltway 8 early Wednesday afternoon.

The search started near the ARIUM Spring Crossing Apartments, where deputies say a homeowner found two black males in his home. According to authorities, the homeowner was assaulted.

Deputies were able to quickly find one suspect, but later located the other hiding between two shipping containers. SkyEye13 was over the scene when deputies found him.

During the search, nearby schools and daycares were placed on lockdown.
