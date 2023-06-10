The 12-year-old was pulled from inside the vehicle by a bystander who says the incident is a gentle reminder to be extra careful and keep loved ones close.

12-year-old confirmed to be son of Denver Harbor DWI crash victims, suspect out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has confirmed that the 12-year-old boy who survived a drunk driving crash on Wednesday evening is the son of its two victims.

Saul Eduardo Claros has been charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter due to the incident at the intersection of Waxahachie and Boyles streets in Houston's Denver Harbor area on Wednesday at about 6 p.m.

Police say Claros was driving when he hit a power pole, went through the intersection with a stop sign, and collided with the black four-door SUV.

Court records indicate that police found a half-empty bottle of whiskey and some pills in his vehicle following the crash.

The victims were identified as Ricardo Buentello, 46, and Veronica Buentello, 38.

Jesse Barrera lives near the accident scene and saw the immediate aftermath.

"It hit me hard," Barrera said of what he witnessed. "It just bothered me. It still bothers me."

Vic Perez said he helped get the 12-year-old out of the vehicle following the crash.

"We pulled him out and laid him down because he was in pain," Perez said. "It was too late for the parents, sadly."

Perez said this serves as a reminder to keep your loved ones close.

"Just to be extra careful," he said. "Just hug your kids."

Claros is currently out on a $150,000 bond and is due back in court on Monday.

The Houston Police Department added that this deadly crash serves as a grim reminder to use rideshare services if you find yourself in a situation where you're unable to safely operate a vehicle following the consumption of too much alcohol.

