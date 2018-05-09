DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Ex-deputy and husband's trials pushed back in Denny's chokehold fight case

EMBED </>More Videos

Chauna and Terry Thompson are fighting to get the deadly Denny's chokehold fight moved out of Harris County because of "great prejudice against them." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy and her husband, both charged with murder in a chokehold death outside of a Denny's in Crosby, will have to wait a little longer for their trials.

Terry Thompson's trial was pushed back to June 8. His trial was originally set to start May 18.

The trial for Terry's wife, Chauna Thompson, was pushed back even longer, from June 1 to Oct. 19.

The Thompsons were seen on video in which Terry restrained a man in a restaurant parking lot in May 2017.

The victim, John Hernandez, later died after what happened outside the northeast Harris County restaurant.

Last month, the couple asked to have the case moved out of the county, arguing there is a great prejudice against them. The court, though, denied the request.

Their attorneys argued officers also mishandled the case, but prosecutors denied those allegations.

Deadly Denny's chokehold fight saga: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 29)

A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

What we know about the man and deputy indicted after deadly Denny's fight
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant

Deputy Chauna Thompson and husband Terry out on bond after indictment
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 25)

A deputy and her husband are due in court Tuesday on Murder charges.

Related Topics:
trialcourtdeadly dennys fighthomicidemurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
New trial date set for man charged in deadly fight outside Denny's
Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Deliberation resume Saturday in deadly Denny's fight trial
More deadly dennys fight
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News