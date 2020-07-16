COVID-19 affects all but 1 Lister family member who nurses them back to health

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houston family can't be kept apart but when COVID-19 struck the city, they took extra precautions and still, one member contracted the virus.The Lister family runs a catering businesses together."We did everything we were supposed to do to protect ourselves, so it was like where did we go wrong," said Angela Lister, the mother.Deljon, the father of the family, said it was a like a domino effect that started with him."I had the worst chills of my life. I couldn't stop shaking. Angela started that Monday. Julia Tuesday, Javon Wednesday," said Deljon.Javon, the middle child, said they experienced a bad headache and loss of taste.Within days, all five of the Listers were sick, testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the eldest son, Davion, was asymptomatic, so he took care of everyone."I had to step up and help everyone out because it hit back to back." said Davion.Dad lost 25 pounds during the battle with COVID."It's far worse than what people say. People try to compare it to the flu, it's 10 times worse," said Deljon.Davion, who's home from college, nursed his family back to health and now they are out of quarantine."We are 150 percent better," said mom."COVID is real. We had several people call and said they believed it was a hoax by the government, but when they saw it had stricken us, it changed their whole perspective," said Deljon.