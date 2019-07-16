Delivery man shoots armed teen who tried to rob him: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot by a food delivery driver after he attempted to rob him at gunpoint in southwest Houston, police say.On Monday night, the delivery driver responded to a call at the Village of Fondren Apartments in the 6200 block of West Airport.Police say the teen gave the delivery driver an incorrect apartment number and told him not to knock on the door.Authorities told ABC13 the food delivery driver was waiting on the customer who ordered the meal to come out of the apartments when he was approached by the teen with a gun.The suspect took the driver's wallet and the food being delivered, but did not get far before the driver shot him in the leg.Shortly after, the teen allegedly called police to tell them he had been shot during a drive-by shooting.Authorities quickly learned that the teen wasn't being truthful, and arrested him. He's since been charged with aggravated robbery.The driver's coworker, Wendy Zheng, says the driver delivered to the apartment complex before, and had taken an order from the alleged robber two months ago.The teen's mom says she's shocked and is waiting to speak with her son.Zheng says that her co-worker was just working to pay his way through college."He's working 24/7," said Zheng.The driver, who's licensed to carry, only had the gun for protection."He did what he had to do to save himself," Zheng said.