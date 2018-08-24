Delivery driver captured on surveillance camera hurling packages

EMBED </>More Videos

"FedEx Ground? More like FedEx Air." (Marcell Cubilla via Storyful)

By
MIAMI, Florida --
Surveillance footage captured a FedEx driver tossing boxes from his vehicle, apparently trying to make deliveries without ever leaving the truck.

The video was shared via Facebook by Marcell Cubilla after it was recorded by his Ring doorbell camera.

Cubilla wrote that expensive audio/visual equipment was in the boxes.

It's not clear if the contents were damaged.

Cubilla called the incident "extremely appalling."

But apparently, he still managed to find some humor in the situation, posting it with the caption: "FedEx Ground? More like FedEx Air."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fedexdelivery serviceviral videou.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
What to expect on SH-288 and 610 South Loop this fall
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Chief: Police dog left in car for 6 hours died from heat
Police: Woman 'viciously mauled' to death by dog
Show More
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
FREE STUFF FRIDAY: Learn Tai Chai for FREE this weekend
Lane closures planned on three major roadway this weekend
Girlfriend fools authorities into letting man out of jail
Ex-college student sent to prison for false rape accusation
More News