u.s. & world

Minneapolis city council members say they'll propose amending charter to allow for abolishing police department

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis City Council members took a first step Friday toward changing the City Charter to allow for abolishing the police department and replacing it with something else.

Five of the 12 council members said Friday that they'll formally introduce a proposal later this month to remove the charter's requirement that the city maintain a police department and fund a minimum number of officers. Voters would have to approve the change if the proposal makes it onto the November ballot.

The Star Tribune reports the announcement came as council members face increased pressure to further define what they meant when a majority of them pledged to eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd's death.

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said he still expects to spend a year seeking feedback from the community about how to change the department, but he fears that if they don't remove that charter provision, it will hamper those efforts. He said removing the language alone won't eliminate the department.

Some business groups and Mayor Jacob Frey have said they prefer changing the department over eliminating it completely.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotageorge floydu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen
Fauci says attending rallies, protests is 'risky'
Couple wanted for starting fires during George Floyd riots
Walmart ends this practice after backlash by black customers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion at Houston bar was intentional, fire chief says
O'Brien will take a knee with Texans players this season
Man facing federal charge at center of attack on HPD
College athletes want buildings named after racists figures to be changed
SPONSORED: Now's the time to buy a car, here's why
Popular Houston sports bar Lucky's Pub closing for good
ABC13 to host town hall on race relations and people of faith
Show More
UH shuts down workouts after 6 athletes test positive for COVID-19
Houston bar explosion damages nearby homes
4 wanted for attacking HPD officer with debris during protest
Salma Hayek raises awareness of Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
Couple wanted for starting fires during George Floyd riots
More TOP STORIES News