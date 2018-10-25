U.S. Defense Secretary expected to send more than 800 troops to US-Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

Defense secretary expected to send 800 troops to US-Mexico border at Pres. Trump's request

WASHINGTON --
A U.S. official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.

Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he's "bringing out the military" to address what he's calling a national emergency at the border.
EMBED More News Videos

Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US



The U.S. official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalized and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.

There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.

Eyewitness News first reported the move on Monday during an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump is sharing why, despite a testy relationship during the 2016 election, he is now in Sen. Ted Cruz's corner.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldborder patrolmexicoPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Giant industrial spool falls into traffic lanes of I-10
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Show More
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Man allegedly touched himself inappropriately at Bellaire library
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
More News