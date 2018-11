A search is underway right now in Deer Park for a missing 11-year-old girl.Police say they are currently looking for Lily Bonsal.Police describe Lily as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5' tall and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.Please contact Lt. Chris Brown at 281-479-1511 or CBrown@deerparktx.org if you have any information on her whereabouts.