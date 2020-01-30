Deer Park ISD fine arts director charged with prostitution

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A long-time Deer Park ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest for alleged prostitution.Barry Talley, who has been with the school district since 1981, was arrested by Seabrook police Tuesday.The 61-year-old is charged with allegedly paying someone for oral sex. The case is a misdemeanor and he is now out of jail after posting his bond of $100.Talley spent decades as the choir director at Deer Park High School. He most recently served as the district's director of fine arts.Deer Park seniors were surprised when they heard the news."Deer Park is a friendly district, I wouldn't expect anything from anybody, especially him," one student said. "But yeah, I guess we've got to watch out more.""There's never been anything suspicious with him, he's always been someone really respectable," another student recalled.Talley is expected back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.