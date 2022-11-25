Girl says she jumped from 2nd-story window to save herself from home fire in Deer Park

"I walked to the door and I opened it, and smoke started coming in. I was going to run that way, but I couldn't breathe," the girl who escaped her family's home fire said.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park family is spending the holidays in a hotel after a fire destroyed their home, days before Thanksgiving.

The caused of the fire is still under investigation.

Briana Adair was on the second floor with no way out. Adair said she had no option but to jump out of the window to save herself.

Her siblings and parents were able to get out, but unfortunately the family's dog died in the flames.

It could be eight months to a year before the family can move back in.

"You never understand God's plan, but we just have to wait for it to develop and trust and follow," Randy, the father, said.

Their insurance is working to find them a semi-permanent roof over their heads until then.