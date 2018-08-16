Authorities are investigating after a head and body were found Wednesday afternoon in Rosenberg.Officials say railroad workers called Rosenberg Police just before 1 p.m. after they found a human head behind the 1500 block of Avenue G, not far from the tracks.Detectives at the scene later confirmed the head was a decomposing human skull.Officers then searched the area and discovered a body nearby. They determined that the person had been dead for a while based on the condition of the remains.