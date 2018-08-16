Decomposing head and body found near train tracks in Rosenberg

EMBED </>More Videos

Railroad workers find human head in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after a head and body were found Wednesday afternoon in Rosenberg.

Officials say railroad workers called Rosenberg Police just before 1 p.m. after they found a human head behind the 1500 block of Avenue G, not far from the tracks.

Detectives at the scene later confirmed the head was a decomposing human skull.

Officers then searched the area and discovered a body nearby. They determined that the person had been dead for a while based on the condition of the remains.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundRosenberg
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Body of missing pregnant woman recovered in Colorado
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Show More
Little League team's jerseys reminiscent of Astros throwback
8-year-old girl reads 300 books over the summer
FBI wants to find this man to ID child victim of sex crime
Missing hiker found on Mount St. Helens ate bees to survive
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
More News