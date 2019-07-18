Decomposing body found inside warehouse during search for suspects who broke into nearby scrap yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary call led to police finding a body in an abandoned building in northeast Houston.This happened on Schalker Drive off Cavalcade.The owner of a scrap metal yard received an alert around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after his security cameras showed five men breaking into the office.He called police, who found one of the suspects hiding behind a dumpster near a fence by railroad tracks.The other four suspects ran into the woods that are next to the business.During the search for those men, officers found a small, abandoned warehouse.Once inside, they discovered the decomposing body of a man police believe was homeless."The male appeared to have been there at least a couple of days, was not recently deceased," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.So far, police have not found the other four suspects.Homicide detectives will have to determine how the person died.The search for the suspects is ongoing.