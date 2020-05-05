Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June: Pence

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that doctors like Birx and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to play an important advisory role.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencethe white housecoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Major airline cutting seats to space out passengers
Man wears KKK hood as face covering in Calif. grocery store
LIVE: Texas reopenings now extended to salons and gyms
LIVE: Mayor to spend $15M on rent relief for Houstonians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Texas reopenings now extended to salons and gyms
LIVE: Mayor to spend $15M on rent relief for Houstonians
How you can see Blue Angels when they fly over Houston
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
Houston-area Girl Scouts lose $3M in revenue without cookie booths
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Show More
'Hamilton' summer tour stop in Houston postponed
DPS Trooper, deputy injured in Brazoria Co. house fire
Southwest Freeway to be completely shut down tonight
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Woman heard screaming for help in chilling video found safe
More TOP STORIES News