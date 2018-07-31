Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston's Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say someone died on an international flight into Bush Airport.

The medical examiner responded to the airport after an Eva Airlines flight arrived from Taipei, Taiwan around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police confirmed someone passed away on the plane.

Houston EMS crews were called to meet the airplane upon arrival at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal E.

According to FlightAware, the flight of more than 14 hours arrived nearly 20 minutes later than scheduled.

There no details yet if the death was due to a medical issue or some other reason.
