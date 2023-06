Investigation underway after man's body found in Brays Bayou, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in southeast Houston after reports of a body found in Brays Bayou.

The scene is developing in the 5900 block of MacGregor Way.

On Tuesday, Houston police said they received a call at about 6:59 p.m. about a person in the bayou.

Details are still limited, but authorities said the body that's in the bayou is that of a man.

