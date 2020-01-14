Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway following the death of a man who stopped breathing while police tried to detain him.

Houston police responded to reports of an incident in the 13500 block of the Gulf Freeway exit ramp.

According to a tweet from the Houston Police Department, an officer attempted to arrest a man who was walking on the freeway around 10:20 a.m.

During the arrest, the man stopped breathing and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating why the man stopped breathing. No further information has been released.
