Dear friend of Cicely Tyson: 'She was a true, iconic blessing'

HOUSTON, Texas -- The world is still mourning the loss of legendary actress Cicely Tyson.

Eyewitness News caught up with a Houston woman who ended up befriending Tyson after inviting her to speak at an event in the city.

The event benefited the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation founded by Deavra Daughtry.

She invited Tyson to the 2007 event to speak when she was just starting her career as a motivational speaker.

Daughtry ended up becoming her mentee and traveled with the actress to other speaking events.

She said her life changed after she met Tyson and described her friendship with her as an experience and a blessing. She adds the world will truly miss her presence and wisdom as a leader in female empowerment.

Watch the full interview with Daughtry in the video player above.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how many vaccines have been wasted in Texas
Man dies in Katy-area double-shooting that injured 5-year-old
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
Rapid weather changes in Houston this weekend
Lawyer calls DC riot 'un-American' as 3rd Houstonian arrested
3rd Houston-area resident arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says
Renters can't touch the $100 million available for rental relief
Show More
Fauci sees COVID-19 vaccine for kids by late spring or summer
Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
Houston man has double lung transplant after getting COVID-19
Texas tops the nation in CARES Act fraud
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
More TOP STORIES News