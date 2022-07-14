fatal crash

Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit van carrying college golf team, NTSB says

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens' blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashmethamphetaminemethgolfu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
'No bill' issued for deputy in crash that killed mom during chase
Wrong-way crash into Brazoria Co. deputy leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Deputy hit and killed by vehicle while doing yardwork, authorities say
Houston woman killed in Guatemala after visiting family
TOP STORIES
Driver shot in head while trying to flee suspected robbers, HCSO says
Man accused of stabbing ex hospitalized after being hit with bat: HPD
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
52-school bus convoy honoring child shooting victims visits Ted Cruz
Rain chances climb Thursday, Heat Advisory northwest of Houston
Deputy in deadly shooting accused of using taser on man week before
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Show More
From floating cabanas to Comicpalooza: What to do this weekend
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Getaway SUV used in armed robbery had plates swapped out: HPD
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
More TOP STORIES News