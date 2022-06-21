Shooting victim showed up at NW Harris Co. urgent care before dying, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at an urgent care was linked to a disturbance at a nearby apartment complex.Investigators found several shell casings, but no victim, after being called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Wunderlich, near FM-1960 in northwest Harris County.The fatal shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Monday, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.While investigating at the scene, deputies got a call from a nearby urgent care about an unresponsive man who arrived in a private vehicle. He reportedly had several gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead upon arrival.Investigators determined the victim was related to the apartment complex scene. They said he got into a fight with an unidentified man right before being shot.The gunmen fled the scene after the shooting.No arrests have been made.Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).