man killed

Shooting victim showed up at NW Harris Co. urgent care before dying, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting victim showed up at urgent care before dying, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a shooting victim who was pronounced dead at an urgent care was linked to a disturbance at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators found several shell casings, but no victim, after being called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Wunderlich, near FM-1960 in northwest Harris County.

The fatal shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Monday, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

While investigating at the scene, deputies got a call from a nearby urgent care about an unresponsive man who arrived in a private vehicle. He reportedly had several gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators determined the victim was related to the apartment complex scene. They said he got into a fight with an unidentified man right before being shot.

The gunmen fled the scene after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshots firedshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio
TOP STORIES
Houston, 4th largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Settlements reached for all but 4 of Deshaun Watson's accusers
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
Show More
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
More TOP STORIES News